Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- In Week 4, Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs celebrated the first of his three touchdown catches against the Miami Dolphins by grabbing two Miller High Lifes from fans.

At the next Bills home game -- Sunday night against the New York Giants -- the favor was returned. The Bills' social media team took a picture of a note with "I TOLD YOU I GOT YOU. BEERS ON ME. -- STEF" ahead of the game.

The beers pictured were not actually left out for the season-ticket holders Diggs grabbed them from on the touchdown celebration, so that they would not be taken by other fans. But the team's ticket office located the right fans and placed the amount for the two beers in their account for them to enjoy.

The celebration came with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Bills' 48-20 win vs. the Dolphins. Diggs slammed the beers together and sprayed them in a celebration like retired WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Yeah, I owe somebody like $18," Diggs said after the game. Beers in Highmark Stadium, naturally, cost a bit more than that.

Tall cans of beer at Highmark Stadium cost $16.50 each.

Diggs was fined $13,659 under unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration.

He finished the game with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He has 100 receiving yards in four games this season. The wide receiver has continued a theme of memorable celebrations this season, doing a "Siu" celebration like Cristiano Ronaldo after a touchdown last week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.