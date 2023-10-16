ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Harris has movement in his arms and legs, according to the Bills, and will undergo further testing at the hospital.

He gave a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was loaded into the ambulance.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast after halftime that he did not have an immediate update on Harris' condition.

Harris was rushing the football on third-and-1 from the Buffalo 34-yard-line in the second quarter when he took a hit to the neck area into the back of Bills right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

He lay on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel and Bills athletic trainers tended to him. The entire Bills sideline came out to surround him.

The carry Harris was injured on was his first of the game. He was also the team's lead kickoff returner Sunday night.

Harris, 26, is in his first season as a Bill after signing with the team in free agency. After spending his first four years with the New England Patriots, he quickly adjusted to his new team and had what he described as the best offseason of his career.

Entering Sunday, Harris had recorded 22 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, in addition to two receptions for 16 yards.