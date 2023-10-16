'It's very frustrating': Red zone woes holding Cardinals back

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- When the clock ran out on the Arizona Cardinals' 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Arizona's red zone struggles weren't the only reason for the Cardinals' fifth defeat of the season.

But their issues inside the 20 played a major factor in why the game got out of hand.

"I think that's what the game ultimately came down to," Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs said.

Arizona was 0-for-3 on trips to the red zone, gaining a combined nine yards. The first two ended with field goals and the third ended when Dobbs threw an interception on Arizona's only red zone play of the drive.

Jonathan Gannon's offense was 0-for-3 on trips inside the red zone in Sunday's loss to the Rams. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Three trips. Nine yards. Six points. One pick.

"Anytime those are four-point plays, so the points are at a premium there," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We gotta get back in the lab and make sure we're putting our guys in position to make plays and all 11 just gotta do a better job."

Touchdowns on all three trips to the red zone could've changed the outcome, but the what-if game could be played until next Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox). However, an additional 15 points, giving the Cardinals' 24 on the day, could've gone a long way in getting Arizona its second win of the season.

"It's very frustrating," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "Guys deal with it in different ways. You just gotta stay into it, keep trusting the plan and just keep trying."

As the Cardinals sit at 1-5, Brown said the Cardinals still trust the plan.

"I feel like our plan is good every week," he said.

The Cardinals' first trip in the red zone was set up after they recovered a fumble from Rams punt returner Austin Trammell early in the second quarter at the 17-yard line. Dobbs threw to Brown on all three plays. The first two were incomplete passes and the third went for 3 yards.

Late in the second quarter, Arizona went the opposite direction.

The Cardinals ran it three times. One by wide receiver Rondale Moore and twice by Keaontay Ingram, who started in place of the injured James Conner. Ingram had an 8-yard run that moved the Cardinals inside the 10 but both drives stalled.

Then the third trip to the red zone, which began and ended with the first play of the fourth quarter, resulted in an interception. Dobbs missed a wide-open Moore, opting for veteran tight end Zach Ertz instead. Dobbs threw slightly behind Ertz and was picked off by Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom. The Rams turned that interception into a 12-play, 88-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to go up 23-9 with 8:19 left in the game.

"They did a good job on scheme, kind of taking away some shots that we had up," Dobbs said. "And then, two, I just feel like execution. It starts with me in the red zone because that's such an important area of the field. You work so hard to get down there, man, like, you can't stall out.

"So, just simple execution, starting with me, ensuring that we're in the right play, making good decisions with the football and then that will spread to the rest of the team."

Through six games, the Cardinals have now scored a touchdown on 50 percent of their red zone appearances, which ranks tied for 20th in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Overall, they're scoring in any form on 81.3 percent of their red zone drives. However, the Cardinals are attacking the red zone more through the air than they are on the ground.

Arizona has a red zone passing percentage of 62.2, which is ranked fifth in the NFL, and a red zone rushing percentage of 37.8 percent, which is 28th.

"I feel like we've been fairly successful in the red zone," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "I feel we've been good at executing and [the Rams] had a good plan and out-executed us today, so our hats off to them, hats off to their front seven for winning those matchups. But you gotta win one-on-ones."