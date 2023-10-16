Ryan Tannehill is hit while throwing and appears to limp before the next play. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The ankle injury Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered in London is similar to the one he initially suffered last season, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

"Ryan will get treatment around the clock," Vrabel said. "This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week."

The Titans plan to continue to evaluate Tannehill's ankle injury during their bye week.

Last season's injury caused Tannehill to miss two games and eventually required surgery after he reinjured the ankle -- landing him on injured reserve.

Tannehill injured his right ankle and was taken out in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee hosts the Atlanta Falcons when it returns from the bye in Week 8. Vrabel said Tannehill will be the starter if he's healthy.

Malik Willis came on in relief for Tannehill against the Ravens and completed 4 of his 5 pass attempts for 74 yards. Willis has been the backup quarterback all season, with 2023 second-round pick Will Levis serving as the No. 3.

Vrabel didn't make it clear who would start if Tannehill is not available.

"It will be one of those two guys if Ryan can't go," Vrabel said. "We'll see how they continue to practice. "