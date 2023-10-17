Dak Prescott reflects on the Cowboys' nail-biting victory over the Chargers on "Monday Night Football." (1:09)

The Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers ended Week 6's NFL action.

Micah Parsons' first sack of the game was a timely one as he took down Justin Herbert on the Chargers' second-to-last offensive play of the game. Stephon Gilmore sealed the deal by intercepting Herbert's final pass attempt.

Dallas' quarterback leads the top quotes from around the NFL in Week 6:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Last week, Prescott called Dallas' lopsided game against the San Francisco 49ers a "humbling" loss. This week, he had a positive outlook as the team heads into its bye week with a win:

"Resilient. ... Something we can build off of."

An interception of Derek Carr by Steve Nelson ended the New Orleans Saints' comeback bid. After the Texans' 20-13 win, Griffin praised his fellow cornerback for giving the ball back to the offense:

"Victory formation is the best formation."

After a 41-yard touchdown gave the Dolphins a 21-14 lead over the Carolina Panthers, the receiver grabbed a fan's phone to record himself doing a backflip:

"I know the NFL's gonna fine me, but it's worth it."

The Lions are one of three teams with a 5-1 record, including going 3-0 on the road. After a 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lions fans stayed to pump up Raymond James Stadium, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Hyped after throwing for 353 yards with two touchdowns, Goff expressed his appreciation boldly:

"Are you seeing this? Best fans in the f---ing league!"

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh

On Sunday, the Jets might've stamped one of their biggest upsets thus far this season with a 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets' defense forced quarterback Jalen Hurts to throw three interceptions with only one touchdown. Two weeks ago, when the Jets faced the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and only one touchdown. Through Week 6, the Jets' defense has allowed 10 touchdowns but forced eight interceptions.

Following Sunday's victory, Saleh had no problem giving recognition to his defense:

"Through these first six weeks we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks and I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."

Hilton recorded five tackles and an interception in their 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Cam Taylor-Britt was interrupted by Hilton's animated comments in a postgame interview:

"We ain't playing that bully ball s---. Bullies get bullied. Long ass, sad flight home."

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh

With 3:37 remaining in the second quarter, Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers near the goal line for 10 yards and the rookie's first touchdown. Harbaugh took it as an indicator of things to come for the first-rounder:

"I just had visions of future touchdowns."

Many professional athletes are reminded that they shouldn't forget where they came from once they make it. For Pugh, he says he hails from a place of comfort:

"Straight off the couch."

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson is more concerned about wins and losses than padding his stats. He displayed just that in Baltimore's 24-16 win in London against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson was 21 of 30 for 223 yards, led the team with 62 yards on the ground, and accounted for one touchdown. He currently ranks fifth in fantasy quarterbacks, but according to his post on X, that ranking is irrelevant to him:

"Boy Idgad about your parlay or fantasies, I'm trying to win."