Micah Parsons sacks Justin Herbert on second down, then Stephon Gilmore picks him off on the next play to seal the win for Cowboys. (0:40)

A Los Angeles Chargers fan was going through it on Monday night.

The fan, who was in the crowd for the Chargers' game against the Dallas Cowboys, was caught on camera several times during or after some key moments. The fan's range of emotions -- nervousness on a red zone play, elation at a game-tying touchdown and despair at a Justin Herbert interception that iced the game -- was like the platonic ideal of the experience of being a sports fan.

This Chargers fan went through all the emotions in her team's loss to the Cowboys 💔 #DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/YMn6rBL3dd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

The Chargers even paid tribute to the fan in a way -- the team changed their social media profile picture to the fan's reaction to their 20-17 loss.

Hang in there. We've all been where you are.