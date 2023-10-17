Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- After injuries to running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday signed Royce Freeman to the active roster and Darrell Henderson to the practice squad.

Both Williams and Rivers suffered injuries in Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and McVay didn't give a specific timeline for their return, saying only that "the initial prognosis looks like it's going to be challenging for those guys in the immediate future."

An MRI revealed Williams has a sprained ankle and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is not considered a long-term injury.

McVay on Monday said the Rams are still "working through" the plan without Williams and Rivers but noted that rookie running back Zach Evans got the first carries after the injuries Sunday.

Freeman has spent this season on the Rams practice squad but has only played special teams snaps. Henderson, a third-round pick by the Rams in 2019, was waived by the team in November 2022 after rushing for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries last season.