Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he sees the Eagles' loss to the Jets as more concerning than the 49ers' loss to the Browns. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Micah Parsons clapped back at critics of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, saying they should bring "the same energy" for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers when they struggle.

Parsons, Prescott and the Cowboys were widely panned after their historic 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5 but bounced back Monday night with a victory in Los Angeles over the Chargers. The Eagles and Niners, meanwhile, both lost as heavy favorites in Week 6, prompting Parsons to question his perceived lack of scrutiny for Dallas' rivals.

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and [not] have the same energy for the Eagles. ... We want the same energy for everybody, because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles," the star pass rusher said Tuesday on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast.

Philadelphia suffered its first loss of the season Sunday to the New York Jets, who intercepted Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts three times to overcome an early 11-point deficit.

Parsons said Tuesday that the Eagles "were healthy" before acknowledging an ankle injury to star right tackle Lane Johnson, but then recalled Dallas' 30-10 rout of the Jets last month and noted that Prescott and the Cowboys offense "moved the ball way better than the Eagles did" against New York.

"[Critics] said we beat a nameless -- Zach Wilson -- or a team without ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, all these things," Parsons said. "One thing that the Jets did have [against us] was ﻿Sauce Gardner﻿, ﻿D.J. Reed﻿. They were also missing a few other pieces, and they beat the Eagles.

"But apparently, the Jets aren't a significant win. They aren't a good team without Aaron Rodgers, which I said wasn't true. I'm glad that Zach Wilson is proving people wrong. He just beat a great Eagles team."

Parsons then pivoted to the 49ers, who reveled in their victory over the Cowboys last week before being stunned in Cleveland by the Browns. The two-time Pro Bowler ripped a Fox Sports analyst who excused the Niners' loss because of injuries to offensive stars Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, saying "that pissed me off" before pointing out that the Browns won despite not having quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Nick Chubb or right tackle Jack Conklin.

"[McCaffrey and Samuel] started that game," Parsons said. "The Browns were missing Deshaun Watson. They were missing Nick Chubb. They were missing Jack Conklin. They were missing them key factors before the game even started.

"So why is it that we are just scrubs and we're nobodies that don't deserve to be on the field, and we're just all talk, but there's 100 excuses for these other teams. If y'all just going to hate Cowboys Nation, just say y'all hate Cowboys Nation. But don't sit here and throw shade on us. Keep the same energy for everybody."

Prescott bounced back from his three-interception nightmare in San Francisco to complete 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown Monday in Dallas' 20-17 victory. He also rushed for 40 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

"I'm tired of people trashing my quarterback," Parsons said. "I'm tired of people trashing my team, and that's why I had nothing to say to the media this week."

The Cowboys (4-2) will return from their Week 7 bye to host the Rams on Oct. 29 before their showdown in Philadelphia against the Eagles (5-1) on Nov. 5.