Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss multiple games but should be back, at the latest, after their Week 10 bye, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which he rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown. A source had previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Williams was expected to miss at least Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Ronnie Rivers also was injured in Sunday's game, sustaining a knee injury.

On Monday, McVay didn't give a specific timeline for their return, saying only that "the initial prognosis looks like it's going to be challenging for those guys in the immediate future."

As a result of the injuries, the Rams elevated Royce Freeman to the active roster and signed Darrell Henderson, who was waived by the team last season, to the practice squad. In addition, the Rams signed running back Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and added him to their active roster, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

McVay on Monday said the Rams are still "working through" the plan without Williams and Rivers but noted that rookie running back Zach Evans got the first carries after the injuries Sunday.

Through six games this season, Williams has 456 rushing yards on 97 carries and 105 receiving yards on 13 catches.

The second-year player came into the season as the Rams' No. 2 back but, after the opener, earned the No. 1 spot. Cam Akers, who began the season as the starter, was inactive in Week 2 and then traded to the Vikings, leaving Williams as the clear lead back.

Williams has seven total touchdowns this season (six rushing, one receiving).

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.