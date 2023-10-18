Open Extended Reactions

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has received a three-year contract extension through March 2027, it was announced Wednesday.

Goodell, 64, has served as league commissioner since 2006. The economic framework of Goodell's new deal is not known but is expected to be incentive-laden and, considering the league's financial success, the most lucrative deal ever given to any commissioner in any sport.

The announcement was made by the NFL's compensation committee.

This is the fourth extension for Goodell, who took over for Paul Tagliabue on Sept. 1, 2006; the previous extensions came in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

"He's done so much for the league with stability," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said earlier this week at the league's spring meeting. "... It's a tough job, but he's been a hard worker and worked very hard for the NFL and its success."

Since his last extension, Goodell has helped finalize a collective bargaining agreement that has brought continued labor peace and new $100-plus billion media rights deals with CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon that makes the NFL the envy of other leagues. The NFL also has a multibillion dollar streaming deals with YouTube for its Sunday Ticket package of games.

NFL owners also have seen the value of their teams skyrocket during Goodell's tenure as commissioner. The Minnesota Vikings -- the last team to sell before Goodell took over in 2006 -- sold for $600 million, while the Denver Broncos sold for more than $4.5 billion last year.

Goodell's tenure has not been without controversy, however. Player safety, particularly concussions, has been a constant issue, as has the league's slow process of hiring minority team presidents, general managers and coaches. More recently, the league's handling of player discipline, as well as player social activism, has been a part of Goodell's legacy.

The contract also affords the league the opportunity to groom a potential replacement for Goodell should he decide to walk away in 2027.

"No question, he's going to be involved and have options to stay on as a consultant and help us develop his list, what he thinks are the best people," Irsay said earlier this week. "He'll be with us through it. The contract will speak to that. We'll look for his contribution every way possible, how he can help us find the next commissioner or CEO and commissioner, however we feel the league needs to be set up going forward."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.