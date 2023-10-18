Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, team owner Jim Irsay announced.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay wrote in a post to X.

"Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I'm excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Irsay had said earlier this week that Richardson "probably" would miss the rest of the season.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, sustained a sprained AC joint in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 6, the Colts lost their first game since Richardson was placed on injured reserve when they fell 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars behind Gardner Minshew, who started in place of Richardson and presumably will remain the starter for the rest of the season.

Richardson departed three separate games prematurely during his abbreviated rookie season. He was pulled during the final moments of the season opener against Jacksonville after taking a hit to his knee, then missed Indianapolis' Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion against the Houston Texans in the previous game.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.