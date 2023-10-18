How to watch Season 4 of 'Peyton's Places' on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

play 1:00 Get ready for a fun-filled Season 4 of 'Peyton's Places' Season 4 of "Peyton's Places" debuts Oct. 22 on ESPN+, with new episodes each Sunday.

It's time for a new edition of "Peyton's Places." In Season 4 of Peyton Manning's iconic ESPN+ original series, the Hall of Famer is once again hitting the road to revisit some of the most seminal moments throughout NFL history with players and coaches. What will he cover in this round? Here's everything you need to know.

When does Season 4 premiere and how can I watch?

Season 4 of "Peyton's Places" drops on ESPN+ on Sunday.

What will be covered?

Episode 1: National Tight Ends Day

Peyton joins 49ers tight end George Kittle on the streets of San Francisco to promote the NFL's newest holiday: National Tight Ends Day.

Episode 2: Coffin Corner

Peyton enlists help from former teammate Pat McAfee to explore the history of punters and the demise of the coffin-corner kick.

Episode 3: When You Wish Upon a Star

Peyton goes to Walt Disney World to learn the origin of the iconic Super Bowl commercial with the quarterback who started it all, Phil Simms.

Episode 4: NFL Inventions

Peyton prepares his best sales pitches to entice venture capitalist Mark Cuban to invest in football inventions that are ready for the market.

Episode 5: Mad About Madden

After finding the original Madden Cruiser at the Hall of Fame, Peyton "borrows" the bus and travels cross country to the places that made John Madden one of the most beloved figures in football.

Episode 6: Air Coryell

Peyton heads to Canton with Chargers legends Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner, Wes Chandler and Kellen Winslow to celebrate Don Coryell and the potent passing offense named after him.

How can I stream other episodes?

Fans can stream all "Peyton's Places" episodes here.

What else can I watch on ESPN+?

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, more than 75 exclusive and 1,000 out-of-market NHL games per season, college sports (football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup and more), golf (PGA Tour and coverage from the Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis, MLB games, international cricket, exclusive ESPN+ original series, and studio shows (including "Man in the Arena," "Peyton's Places," "Eli's Places," "More Than An Athlete," "The Captain," "Why Not Us," "America's Caddie," "Detail," ESPN FC, "Our Time," "The Ultimate Fighter" and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 films.