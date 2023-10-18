Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will return to practice Wednesday, coach Jonathan Gannon said, the first time Murray has stepped on the field since tearing his ACL on Dec. 12 -- 310 days ago.

Murray posted "practicing today" on X at 12:54 p.m. ET, and the team then announced he was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Gannon said Murray gave him the news that the quarterback will return to practice. Gannon said he responded with: "Great, see you there."

"Obviously, he's our franchise quarterback, so I was happy about it," Gannon said. When Murray plays will be an "organizational decision," Gannon said, adding that Murray will be a "big part" of those discussions. For now, Gannon said, the plan is to take it "day by day" with Murray.

Regardless, Gannon is "very curious" to see Murray on the field for the first time since he was hired in February.

"I know the work that he's put in, the people that have helped him get to this point -- you can't praise enough the whole medical staff, all that -- the performance staff, the doctors, all that stuff," Gannon said. "But he hasn't taken a snap in this offense, either.

"So, we got to see him do a lot of things. But I know he's excited to get out there and start playing some football."

The Cardinals also opened the window for safety Budda Baker to return from injured reserve. He has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury suffered the Friday before Week 2. Like Murray, Baker will return to practice Wednesday and the Cardinals have 21 days to move him to the active roster.

Gannon said the Cardinals will take it day by day with Baker, as well.