How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings on 'Monday Night Football'

Field Yates and Mike Clay share the reasons why Jordan Addison is a good play against the 49ers. (0:57)

Why the 49ers are not an awful matchup for Jordan Addison (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

The Week 7 matchup features Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) looking to rebound from their first loss visiting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (2-4). For more on Week 7 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 14

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)