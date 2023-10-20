Pat McAfee explains why he is so impressed with the Lions through the first 6 weeks of the season. (1:17)

DETROIT -- As Amon-Ra St. Brown stood at the postgame podium inside of Raymond James Stadium, the third-year Detroit Lions receiver was hit with a simple question on Sunday.

"Are the Lions one of the best teams in the league?" asked a reporter following the Lions' 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think so. It's still early," St. Brown responded. "Last year, if you said the Lions are one of the worst teams in the league at this point, at the end of the year, you might've been saying something different.

"There's still a lot of football left to be played, but if we keep playing like this, we'll have a shot."

Being asked if they're among the best teams in the league hasn't happened often in Detroit. Since 1957, the Lions have experienced just a single playoff victory which justifiably would lead to questions about whether or not the current Lions team is for real -- even after a 5-1 start to this season.

The Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL through Week 6, which is the latest into a season they've had a share of the best record since 1993 -- also the last time they won a division title.

Within the locker room, players are confident that the early success is sustainable, citing the team's overall talent, compatibility and drive to improve despite the strong start.

"It's exciting. Things are really buzzing around here," Lions second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson told ESPN following the Tampa Bay win. "I feel like we've really turned this thing around and we're not looking back."

Here are six stats through Week 6 that support the Lions being legit in 2023.

1) 4

The Lions have now won four straight games, all by a margin of 14 or more points, which is the longest streak in the NFL this season.

A fifth straight win would tie the longest streak in franchise history. They also won five straight such games from 1969-70.

Running back David Montgomery joined the Lions in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four seasons in Chicago. He said he could tell this team was different in Week 1 when Pro Bowl offensive lineman Penei Sewell delivered a passionate pregame speech ahead of the Lions' upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It's a bunch of different levels of talent. I feel like this is the most talented team I've ever been a part of," Montgomery said. "You can go through each position group and say we've got some electric guys in each group, and I can't say that I've been able to say that at every place that I've been at. But this is definitely by far the best talent I've ever been [a part of] and we all work well together so it's super dope."

Amon-Ra St. Brown's Lions are off to their best start since 1993.

2) 9th and 7th

The Lions are tied for ninth in scoring defense and seventh in total defense this season.

Detroit hasn't finished in the top 10 in both categories in the same season since 2014 (third and second, respectively), when it finished 11-5 before losing in the wild-card round to the Dallas Cowboys. Through four weeks, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said they hadn't even "hit our stride yet offensively" and cornerback Jerry Jacobs agreed that the defense could improve as well, particularly with stopping the pass.

"S---, we're still putting pieces together. We're connected but we're not all the way there to be that solid defense. We've still got more to come," Jacobs said. "That's where we're getting better every week in practice. We're just building that chemistry even with the linebackers and the secondary or even with the D-line and the secondary.

"We're just building as one so when we do play on the field, we feel like we're one as a group, but I think we haven't even touched our best yet because we haven't even put in all of our stuff yet. We're just playing the basics right now, so I feel like we've still got more in the tank."

3) 64.7

The Lions are allowing 64.7 rushing yards per game through six weeks -- the best mark in the NFL and on pace to be the fewest for the franchise this century.

Last season, Detroit allowed 146.5 rushing yards per game, which was fourth worst in the NFL and its worst in a season since 2008 (172.1), when it finished 0-16.

This year, the defense has not allowed an opponent to rush for 100 yards in a game through the first six weeks. The only other times they did so were in 1930, 1931 and 1932, when the team was located in Portsmouth, Ohio. Additionally, the Lions have held opponents to under 50 rushing yards in three of their first six games of the season. The last time they did so was in 1943.

4) 1 of 5

The Lions are one of five NFL teams to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season (7th and 8th, respectively), joining the San Francisco 49ers, Chiefs, Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, they are the only NFC team and one of three NFL teams to score 20 or more points in every game this season (Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts). Although they've missed some time with injuries, the Lions have gotten solid contributions from their rookies -- such as RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DB Brian Branch, TE Sam LaPorta and LB Jack Campbell -- on both sides of the ball. LaPorta is off to a historic start and has become a friendly target for Jared Goff. Through six career games, he ranks fourth in receptions (29) and is tied for fifth in receiving yards (325) by a tight end in NFL history.

"It's cool. I'd say the learning curve for us was ... we were on a much quicker learning curve I guess you can say than maybe other rookies from around the league, which we liked," LaPorta said. "We want to play at the highest level, we want to contribute to the success of this team, and we didn't want to feel like we were so-called rookies. We wanted to contribute in a positive way."

5) 29

Goff leads the NFL in completions of 20 or more yards this season with 29.

Six different Lions pass-catchers have had at least one 20-yard reception, led by veteran receiver Josh Reynolds with 12. Reynolds shares a previous connection and has developed chemistry with Goff from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams and noticed the culture shift within the franchise, which is why he agreed to sign a two-year extension in 2022 after being claimed off waivers in Nov. 2021.

"Just because everybody else says we don't have high name guys doesn't mean that we don't," Reynolds said. "Just because a dude doesn't get talked about doesn't mean that he ain't a guy. That's what it is. Guys on the team, they're just not All-Stars, they're not the [Stefon[ Diggs' but we've got guys. They're in the NFL for a reason. S---, they're just getting their opportunity sooner than later."

6) 90%

Through Week 6, ESPN Analytics gave three teams at least a 90% chance to win their division this season: the 49ers, Chiefs and the Lions.

Detroit hasn't won the division since winning the NFC Central in 1993. That's a motivating factor for this team to change the losing narrative, and the team isn't complacent after such a strong start.

"It's exciting, but I'm looking at it from a marathon perspective," Hutchinson said. "It's exciting, but we're gonna keep moving forward and just keep taking it one week at a time."