The New York Jets are trading wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that involves a swap of 2025 late-round draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round selection in the deal, the sources said.

The Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but he has played only 28 offensive snaps for them so far and has only one reception.

The emergence of "Hard Knocks" star Xavier Gipson as a kick returner and as a receiver made Hardman expendable.