After the "Creamsicle" uniforms last week, another popular look is back in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are returning their "Kelly Green" throwback uniforms against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football." The uniform heat doesn't stop in Philly though. The Indianapolis Colts will debut an "Indiana Nights" look with a brand new helmet color, while the New York Giants are rocking classic threads.
Here are the Week 7 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, plus teams on a bye week, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
The Cards are coming. pic.twitter.com/6b5jsnusq0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 19, 2023
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Tampa threads ⚫️ ⚪️— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2023
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
Jumping into Week 7 like @ZayFlowers | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/TPu6HVpSV6— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 19, 2023
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Too clean. 😮💨#BUFvsNE | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wPItQhlrgF— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 18, 2023
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White on white with the orange helmets for WK 7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2023
🟠⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/N4pf4Lgt8U
Detroit Lions
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Yellow
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Not a throwback. This is a whole new era. ⚫️🔵— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023
Indiana Nights, debuting this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gLIYb5nFmC
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: White
Pants: Gray
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Blue/gold
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Aqua
The #SNF threads 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ciFoF0kfVn— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 21, 2023
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Silver
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Classic threads this week pic.twitter.com/hYEXB0Emqo— New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2023
Classic field design returns for Legacy games pic.twitter.com/0NtaRJxqtS— New York Giants (@Giants) October 19, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: White
It's giving Kelly Green week 🤌#KellyGreenIsBack— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023
🎨 : @eli_corbett pic.twitter.com/nyBUiazvlL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
Lights, camera, action 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ggcmVzDPKU— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2023
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Gray
For the first time this season. 🧵— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 18, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/bjmoxcc8mY pic.twitter.com/Np3XvVKx3P
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Sunday's 'fit 💎 pic.twitter.com/S5mKHCfict— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 19, 2023
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: White