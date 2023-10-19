Who will have more big plays on TNF: Saints or Jags? (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will work out Trevor Lawrence before Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints to determine whether the star quarterback can play with his sprained left knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence officially is listed as questionable and "could easily be a game-time decision," the source told Schefter.

Lawrence expressed optimism Tuesday that he'd play against the Saints, saying he was "going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."

C.J. Beathard took the majority of the Jaguars' first-team reps at practice this week and would start for Jacksonville if Lawrence doesn't play. Beathard is in his third season with the Jaguars after spending his first three years with the 49ers. He has a 2-10 career record as a starter.

Lawrence has not missed a game in his two-plus seasons with the Jaguars since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. He wore a brace on his left knee at practice this week, saying it was an adjustment and that he wasn't sure whether he would wear it if he plays Thursday.

After their road game against the Saints, the Jaguars (4-2) visit the Steelers on Oct. 29 before their Week 9 bye. They return the following week for a home game against the Niners.

Lawrence, who has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,439 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions this season, missed only two games in his college career at Clemson, both in 2020, because of a neck injury and COVID-19.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.