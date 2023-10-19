Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he doesn't know when he'll be able to return from a rotator cuff strain to his throwing shoulder. (1:10)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to return to the practice field Thursday after missing Cleveland's past two games with a shoulder injury.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the plan was for Watson "to make some throws" in practice.

Watson hasn't had a full practice since Sept. 22 because of a rotator cuff strain to his right throwing shoulder.

On Wednesday, Watson said that it's still "up in the air" as to whether he'll be able to play Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts.

"We just got to continue to take it day-to-day," said Watson, who added that an MRI revealed a "microtear" in the rotator cuff muscle. "I'm not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that is going to allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field."

Watson missed Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. After the Week 5 bye, he didn't practice at all leading up to Cleveland's 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

PJ Walker started in Watson's place Sunday and would start again vs. the Colts if Watson is ruled out for a third straight game.