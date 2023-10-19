Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor and Marshall is welcome back if a trade does not materialize, the sources said.

He has 16 catches for 114 yards in five games, including two starts, this season.

After not playing in a Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had no catches on three targets in Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Marshall, 23, has 104 catches, 742 yards and one touchdown since the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft.