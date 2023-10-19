Damien Woody and Dan Orlovsky discuss whether Davante Adams should be more of a focal point in the Raiders' offense. (1:49)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of his back injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday because of the injury, which he suffered in Las Vegas' Week 6 victory over the New England Patriots.

Sunday's game at Chicago will likely feature backup quarterbacks starting for both the Raiders (3-3) and the Bears (1-5). Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful to start because of a dislocated thumb, putting rookie Tyson Bagent in line to start. Brian Hoyer relieved Garoppolo on Sunday; however, rookie Aidan O'Connell started for the Raiders in their Week 4 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, when Garoppolo was sidelined with a concussion.

Garoppolo was injured during the Raiders' final first-half drive but stayed in the game. He was in obvious pain in the huddle as he grabbed at his lower right back. He did not return to the field after halftime -- he left in an ambulance still wearing his game pants -- and the Raiders then listed him as out with a back injury.

He had led the Raiders to a 13-3 halftime lead, but Hoyer played the second half. Hoyer was 6-of-10 for 102 yards against the Patriots, including a 48-yard pass to rookie receiver Tre Tucker on third-and-4 that was the Raiders' longest play from scrimmage this season.

In five games, Garoppolo has passed for 1,079 yards while completing 68.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and an NFL-high eight interceptions. He has a passer rating of 82.6 and a Total QBR of 48.3.

