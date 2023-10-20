Mike Greenberg and Sal Paolantonio debate who will finish with the 1-seed in the NFC. (0:59)

Sal Pal's response to Greeny's Lions take has the 'Get Up' crew in laughter (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- A green leprechaun was spotted inside the Detroit Lions locker room Thursday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had to slip on the green Irish-themed costume after losing an "agreement outside of the facility" to his teammate Julian Okwara when his alma mater USC Trojans lost to Notre Dame 48-20 on Saturday.

St. Brown addressed the media in the costume immediately after practice. As soon as his session ended, he dumped the suit in the trash can, spit on it and posted it on his Instagram story with the caption: "Best part of today. FTFO."

"This material is trash," St. Brown said. "Everything about this is trash. It doesn't look good."

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown draped in Irish gear after losing an "agreement" to Julian Okwara after his alma mater USC lost to Notre Dame. 😂 pic.twitter.com/M3uTR3FXVu — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 19, 2023

After several teammates were busted for violating the NFL's gambling policy in the offseason, including receiver Jameson Williams who recently returned from a four-game suspension, St. Brown clarified that "we don't do bets in this facility, we made an agreement and it was outside of the facility."

If USC won, Okwara had to dress up as Tommy Trojan, but if they lost, St. Brown had to suit up in Irish gear for Notre Dame. They agreed to the wager via FaceTime over the weekend.

Okwara joined the media scrum to ask St. Brown for his thoughts about the loss.

"Notre Dame, two Ls, we have one, so they're in a deeper hole than SC," St. Brown said. "Tough environment to be in Notre Dame, a good team. They had some fire, they had some energy. When you play SC, you play your best ball so Notre Dame played their best ball against us. We're used to it, though. It is what it is."

St. Brown said the loss showed that USC quarterback Caleb Williams proved he was "human" after his three-interception performance, but still considers him to be "the best college football player."

The Trojans are 6-1 while Notre Dame is 6-2.

"One loss is not going to kill us," St. Brown said of USC.