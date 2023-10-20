        <
          Jags RB Etienne cap off 10-play drive with statement TD

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterOct 19, 2023, 08:48 PM ET
          NEW ORLEANS -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence answered the question about whether his left knee would be an issue pretty quickly Thursday night.

          He led the Jaguars on a 10-play touchdown drive to open up their Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, which was capped off by a Travis Etienne Jr. 2-yard touchdown run.

          Lawrence completed 5 of 6 passes for 60 yards, including a shovel pass to Jamal Agnew that went for 14 yards to the New Orleans 2-yard line. Etienne scored on the next play with 9:44 left in the quarter, making him the first running back to score a touchdown against the Saints this season.