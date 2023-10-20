Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A hamstring injury sidelined Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the past two weeks, but he's expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

"He looks good. Yeah, I think he's gonna be a go," Campbell said. "He looked pretty good yesterday."

Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 draft, also missed the past two weeks of practice before returning to action on a limited basis this week.

Detroit's running back room has taken a hit with leading rusher David Montgomery likely out for "a little bit" due to a rib cartilage injury. The Lions improved to 5-1 with a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 15, but were held to a season-low 40 rushing yards.

Campbell is expecting Gibbs to take on the heavy workload immediately in Baltimore.

In four games, he has 39 carries for 179 yards, which is the second-most on the team. Gibbs also has 14 receptions for 70 receiving yards.

"Certainly, I think he's going to need to take the load of it, we're just gonna have to see where he's at," Campbell said of Gibbs. "I'd like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is, we need him. So, we'll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he's got to go. And he's ready."