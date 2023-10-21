AJ Epenesa's breakout comes at opportune time for Bills defense

Jordan Poyer explains how the Bills are dealing with a little less hype from the media this season. (1:09)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Coming into the last year of his rookie contract, AJ Epenesa faced a make-or-break season in 2023.

In his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the defensive end, who was drafted in 2020, had made some plays but hadn't consistently played at the level expected of a second-round pick.

The Bills continued to invest in the position over the next couple of years, drafting defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, who was traded to the Giants on the 53-man roster cut day, in the draft's first two rounds in 2021. Buffalo signed Von Miller to a big free agent deal in 2022.

In a crowded defensive line room that emphasizes rotating players into the lineup to keep them fresh, Epenesa still has a part-time role. But six games into the season, his moments of success have increased, resulting in more production.

AJ Epenesa has been one of the Bills' top playmakers, with four sacks, six passes defensed and a pick-six. G Fiume/Getty Images

"In the past, it's been, probably, more inconsistent. You see flashes, then it goes away," coach Sean McDermott said. "I think to AJ's credit and the entire D-line, as well as [defensive line] coach [Eric] Washington and [assistant defensive line] coach [Marcus] West, they've really grown closer together ... to this point, AJ has done, you know, I don't want to say a 180, but his approach, his consistency, has been a big part of our success up front this year."

The change, per Epenesa, came in part from things simplifying.

"I came in during a weird time of year with COVID year. It's just starting to feel back to normal," Epenesa told ESPN. "It just feels like this is how it should be, that it feels like this is just back to football again. ... Things have just kind of slowed down and that makes me feel good."

Epenesa has four sacks, including three over the past two games, and is just 2.5 sacks away from matching his career high set in 2022. He recorded the first interception and pick-six of his career in the Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Epenesa's emergence has come at an opportune time for a Bills front seven beset by injuries. Linebacker Leonard Floyd has been arguably the best offseason signing the Bills made, leading the team with 6.5 sacks, but he's been dealing with an injured ankle for several games. Miller is still working back into form following surgery on his right ACL. Rousseau and Shaq Lawson each missed the game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) is out for Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral) are sidelined indefinitely after both had surgery for injuries sustained in Buffalo's loss to the Jaguars last Sunday.

Epenesa's breakout has helped the defense stay productive despite the injuries. The Bills are tied for the league lead in sacks (24) with the Baltimore Ravens.

"AJ, he's been doing what he's been doing since day one when he got here," Rousseau told ESPN. "I mean, he's just making the most of his opportunity. He's always been a great player ... and nothing he's doing is surprising, because I've always known what type of player AJ has been since college so ... I'm glad to see him getting the recognition he deserves, because he's an elite player. He's an elite pass-rusher."

Epenesa, 25, has reached a place of more confidence, but the physical side of things hasn't been the biggest area of growth.

"It's mostly mental. Physically, we all have the gifts," Epenesa said. "We all have the athleticism and what it takes to play in this league, but from what I've been trying to learn and grow at is like, just the mental aspect of controlling what you can control. ...

"I get worked up, I get riled up, I'm an emotional guy, I play with a lot of passion, but like controlling what you control and then letting what should affect you affect you and not letting minor things kind of change your mindset and your frame of mind."

Epenesa has been the first pressure on 14.3% of his pass rushes (ninth-best in the league). He is tied for the league high in pass breakups (11) with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams and has six passes defensed (tied for tenth-most). His five batted passes lead the NFL.

"I think AJ's confidence is at an all-time high," Washington said. "I think his preparation has been outstanding. ... He's just doing a really great job, just he's playing with a lot of confidence. He's playing fast, he's playing ahead of the play, and we need that to continue and if I'm a betting person, I say that that will continue with AJ."

Epenesa played a season-low 27.3% of the defensive snaps last Sunday after he suffered a right quad injury midway through the first quarter. His lone sack of the game came in the third quarter, and then he played only special teams snaps in the fourth.

"It just kept getting tighter and tighter and it was low enough to where it hurt to bend my knee and it was just since it like, cinched up, it just made it real uncomfortable ... but they ended up taking care of me at the end of the game, kind of leaving me, keeping me from hurting myself out there."

He has participated fully in practice as he recovers and is "feeling good."

Epenesa's pass rush win rate over the first six games is at 13%, which is second-lowest among Bills players with a sack with his consistency at winning up front something to continue working on and moving in the right direction with five of his six pass rush wins coming in the past two games.

As Miller's health improves and his playing time increases over the course of the season, other defensive ends will have fewer opportunities but Epenesa has proved he deserves to keep getting snaps.

"I've made some splash plays this season and those plays definitely, they stick out," Epenesa said. "But I just want to do it again."