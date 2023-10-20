Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of the dislocated thumb on his right hand.

Fields, 24, was classified as doubtful on Monday by coach Matt Eberflus and did not practice during the week. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent will start against Las Vegas, becoming just the fourth Division II QB to start an NFL game in the past 20 years.

The Bears said they were waiting until the end of the week to make a determination on next steps with Fields. Eberflus noted earlier in the week that the swelling in Fields' thumb had gone down, and the team remains optimistic about the quarterback's prognosis beyond Week 7.

"He's improving," Eberflus said. "Mobility is getting better. Swelling down. Grip strength is better. He'll be week-to-week. We'll know more on Monday."

The Bears also ruled out Eddie Jackson (foot), Nate Davis (ankle), Terell Smith (illness) and Roschon Johnson (concussion).