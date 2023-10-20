Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- One look at the Green Bay Packers' injury report, and it's hard to tell they're coming off a bye week.

Coach Matt LaFleur on Friday listed 10 players on the final injury report for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos. Nine are questionable and one, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), is doubtful.

"It's like, did we play a game last week?" LaFleur said.

The Packers haven't played since their Oct. 9 loss at the Raiders. They played that game without Campbell, who has been out since Week 3.

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) was a late scratch in Las Vegas after he made his return the previous week from his Week 1 hamstring injury. During the game, the Packers lost linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (calf). Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) returned against the Raiders after missing the previous two games but began experiencing more problems with his back in practice late this week.

Those four plus left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) are questionable.

There might the most uncertainty about Alexander and Jenkins. They were the only two who did not practice Friday.

If Alexander can't play, Stokes might be able to slide into that spot. The 2021 first-round pick still needs to be activated off the physically unable to perform list, but he began practicing Oct. 3 -- his first action since his season-ending injury last November.

Jones made it through the entire week of practice. Earlier in the week, he spoke optimistically about his chances to play Sunday.

However, LaFleur wouldn't go as far as to proclaim him a sure thing.

"He looked pretty good," LaFleur said. "He was limited [in practice all week], so, we'll see how he's feeling."