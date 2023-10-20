Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH --- Despite coming off a bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers won't have a full complement of offensive players against the Los Angeles Rams.

After aggravating his hamstring injury in Thursday's practice, tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

"It's tough," rookie tight end Darnell Washington said of Freiermuth's injury. "He just recently got back. ... Things like that happen, but it's tough for the team."

Freiermuth missed Pittsburgh's Week 5 win against the Baltimore Ravens after initially suffering the hamstring injury in a Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. But he appeared on track to return after the bye week and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

He was downgraded to limited Thursday and didn't practice Friday.

Without Freiermuth against the Ravens, Washington played 45 offensive snaps, a significant increase from his 25 a week earlier against the Texans.

"I feel like each week is an opportunity," said Washington, who has one reception for 10 yards on three targets. "I feel like with just the amount I got on my plate -- I feel like it's a decent amount -- I'll just say each week is opportunity for me to play."

Linebacker T.J. Watt, who popped up on Thursday's injury report with a heel issue, was a full participant Friday and not listed on the day's injury report.

"[It's] minor," Watt said of the injury. "I feel great. I had a good day at practice today."