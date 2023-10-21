Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders have informed teams around the NFL that they are not trading Davante Adams before the Oct. 31 deadline, regardless of how unhappy the star receiver is with the offense, league sources told ESPN.

The Raiders have made it clear to teams that they are not interested in moving on from Adams, even if the All-Pro is open to a trade, according to sources. Adams signed a five-year deal with Las Vegas in 2022 and was intended to be one of the centerpieces of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' offense.

Adams publicly discussed his frustration over his role in the Raiders offense last week, fueling speculation across the NFL that Las Vegas might wind up trading him. Sources confirmed to ESPN that there were teams last season that absolutely considered trying to trade for Adams, though it's uncertain whether those teams reached out to the Raiders.

Other teams already have contemplated trading for Adams in recent days and weeks, according to sources.

Adams acknowledged his frustration Wednesday after being targeted a total of just nine times over the Raiders' last two games. He said that despite Las Vegas recording victories in both games, he believes the more the offense utilizes him, the better chance the Raiders have to succeed.

"If it don't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not a part of that plan," Adams said. "I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there, and if that doesn't happen, then I'm going to be frustrated. If Jakobi [Meyers] goes out and has a monster game or if the offense is scoring every five plays, like our first drive on the Bills, then it is what it is.

"It's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I'm not getting it, then that's obviously not according to plan."

Those comments marked the latest incident in which Adams shared feelings of apparent unhappiness with the Raiders.

When discussing Las Vegas' front office with The Ringer in May, Adams said, "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now," before posting a picture the next day of him and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, arm and arm, with the words, "The Man."

Last season, after the Raiders benched Adams' college teammate Derek Carr, he posted a message on Instagram that said, "The reason I'm a Raider."

Adams, 30, has 39 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns over six games this season. The six-time Pro Bowler had 13 catches on 20 targets against the Steelers in Week 3 and eight catches on 13 targets the following week against the Chargers, but has just six receptions on nine targets over the last two games combined.

"Our job is to make sure our best players have an opportunity to impact the game, and they can only do what they can do," McDaniels said Wednesday. "So he's going to do everything he can to help us win, I know that for sure. He's got a great attitude and mindset. He's as competitive as a guy I've ever been around, and he should want the ball and he should want to contribute."