MIAMI -- The Dolphins activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from injured reserve Saturday, paving the way for him to make his season debut Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson began the season on IR with ribs and finger injuries, missing the team's first six games. In his absence, the Dolphins have fielded the NFL's top rushing offense at 181.8 yards per game.

But rookie De'Von Achane was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, creating a need for depth at running back -- even with the NFL's leader in touchdowns, Raheem Mostert, on pace for career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns.

The Dolphins also ruled out cornerback Nik Needham for Sunday's game as he continues to work toward a return from an Achilles tear he suffered last season. His 21-day activation window opened Oct. 4, meaning he must either be added to the active roster before Oct. 25 or revert to season-ending injured reserve.

Miami opened the activation window for cornerback Jalen Ramsey this week, but he will not play against the Eagles. Coach Mike McDaniel said he was optimistic Ramsey will be activated before the team's Week 10 bye.