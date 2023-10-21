Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Chris Rumph asked for and received permission to take a personal leave of absence this week, coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Saturday.

Rumph is the Vikings' second defensive position coach to go on leave this season. Outside linebackers/pass rush specialist Mike Smith has been away from the team since before the start of the regular season.

O'Connell declined to get into specifics about either coach, other than to confirm the reason for their absences is personal. There is no timetable for either to return.

Assistant defensive line coach Pat Hill will assume most of Rumph's duties, with some help from assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who has handled most of Smith's duties.

"I love Chris Rumph," O'Connell said Saturday. "He is one of the first coaches I hired here, and ... he means the world to me."

O'Connell said he did not have an update on Smith other than to say: "I do know he's doing well, and he's always on my mind as another guy I care about incredibly."

The Vikings wrapped up practice Saturday afternoon for Monday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.