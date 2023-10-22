Ryan Clark explains why he is picking Geno Smith and the Seahawks to defeat the Cardinals on Sunday. (0:28)

The Seattle Seahawks could be without two key players on offense Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is dealing with hip and rib injuries, and the Seahawks are likely to decide his status in pregame warmups Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. In addition, backup running back Zach Charbonnet is not expected to play because of an injured hamstring, the source said.

Both players are officially questionable to play.

Metcalf has played the past two weeks despite being listed as questionable due to a rib injury, but there are more concerns about his availability Sunday than there were the past two weeks, according to a source. A decision about whether he can play against the Cardinals is likely to be determined in pregame warmups, the source said.

Metcalf, who has 22 catches for a team-high 337 yards and two touchdowns, missed practice all week before putting in a limited session Friday.

Charbonnet, the team's second-round pick in April, did not practice this week. Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the hamstring injury was not serious, but added, "He can feel it and he's a running back, so it makes a difference in that spot."

DeeJay Dallas is expected to serve as Seattle's No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker III on Sunday, according to a source.