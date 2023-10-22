Adam Schefter explains that it seems like Christian McCaffrey is healthy enough to play vs. the Vikings. (0:20)

All signs point to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey playing Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey officially is listed as questionable for the game after suffering an oblique injury during last Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The two-time Pro Bowler returned to practice as a limited participant Saturday after missing the two previous workouts and said afterward that he felt "great."

Earlier this week, McCaffrey told 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to game plan as though he was going to play even if he didn't practice all week.

McCaffrey is aiming to extend his streak of consecutive games (including playoffs) with a touchdown to 16, which would be the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only Lenny Moore.

McCaffrey hasn't missed a game since the 49ers acquired him from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20, 2022.

If McCaffrey can't play, the Niners would turn to backups Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell to fill in, with Tyrion Davis-Price also available.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.