Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson accomplished something he had never done before -- producing a rushing and passing touchdown in the first quarter.

On Sunday, Jackson ran untouched for a seven-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard opening drive and give the Ravens a 7-0 lead over the Detroit Lions.

TOUCHDOWN @Lj_era8 ON FOURTH DOWN!!!!



Tune in now on FOX! pic.twitter.com/cyAFhehzyb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

On the Ravens' second drive, Jackson once again converted in the red zone. On third-and-three, Jackson bought himself six seconds of time by scrambling before finding Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

LAMAR AND NELLY MAKE IT HAPPEN❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/kO1C0eL4K2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

All week, Baltimore heard about its struggles in the red zone, where the team went 1-of-6 last week. In the Ravens' first home game in a month, Jackson helped punch the ball in on their first trip inside the 20-yard line.

This was Jackson's fifth rushing touchdown this season -- all in the red zone. His five rushing touchdowns inside the 20-yard line are tied with Jalen Hurts for the most by an NFL quarterback this season.

The key play of the opening drive was Jackson's 46-yard pass to Zay Flowers. It's the second-longest pass completion of the season for Jackson, who connected on a 52-yarder with Flowers in Week 2.