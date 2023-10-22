Browns' Ford races 69 yards for TD vs. Colts

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS --- The Cleveland Browns had gone 11 straight games without a touchdown on an opening drive. That changed Sunday against the Colts, as Jerome Ford took a third-down handoff on Cleveland's first possession and dashed 69 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Browns' longest touchdown run since 2021, when Nick Chubb went 70 yards for the score against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts have now allowed 31 points on opponents' opening drives this season, tied with the Washington Commanders for most in the league.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ford reached a max speed of 21.1 mph, the fastest time by any Browns ball carrier in the past four seasons.