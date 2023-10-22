Colts' Minshew, Downs capitalize on free play with TD pass

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts caught the Cleveland Browns sleeping Sunday and woke up the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd with a huge play.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew hit rookie receiver Josh Downs for a 59-yard touchdown when the Cleveland secondary appeared to hesitate following a pre-snap penalty flag being thrown. The penalty, an offside call against defensive end Myles Garrett, did not result in a whistle and the play was allowed to proceed.

Minshew found Downs wide open down the right sideline while there appeared to be confusion between safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Denzel Ward. Downs was essentially uncovered and caught the ball in stride. Ward's last-ditch effort to catch him fell short as Downs crossed the goal line.

After the Browns scored on an early 69-yard run by Jerome Ford, the game was tied 7-7 with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Minshew later scored on a 17-yard rush to put the Colts ahead.