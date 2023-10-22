Joshua Kelley answers with 49-yard touchdown run for Chargers

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Los Angeles Chargers rushing offense has been among the worst in the league. With 532 yards heading into Sunday's game, it ranked in the bottom 10.

But in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers running back Joshua Kelley broke off a 49-yard score without being touched. It was the longest rush of Kelley's career and maybe his easiest, as he ran through a large hole on the left side of the offensive line for the score.

The score tied the game at 10 in the second quarter as the Chargers (2-3) look to avoid their fourth loss. The handoff between quarterback Justin Herbert and Kelley looked off because Herbert, who has a fractured left middle finger, handed the ball off to Kelley backhanded, using his right hand to protect his injured left hand.