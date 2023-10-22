Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was ejected from Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks early in the second quarter for contact with an official.

The interaction with down judge Brian Sakowski came during a scrum near Arizona's sideline following an interception thrown by Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the end zone. Humphries appeared to try to knock away the left arm of Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks and ended up hitting Sakowski in the head, which drew the unnecessary roughness penalty and subsequent ejection.

Kelvin Beachum replaced Humphries at left tackle.

The scrum was part of a wild sequence that started with Dobbs' interception. On the play, Seattle linebacker Boye Mafe was flagged for roughing the passer, which allowed the Cardinals to keep the ball. Then a brouhaha broke out. Seattle's Brooks was also flagged for unnecessary roughness.

After the play and subsequent penalties, Arizona had the ball on first-and-goal from the Seahawks' 25-yard line. On the next play, Dobbs ran for a 25-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 10-7 lead with 9:11 left in the second quarter.