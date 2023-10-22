Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With the clock ticking toward halftime, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford escaped pressure, rolled left and threw toward the end zone.

Stafford found a leaping Tutu Atwell for a 31-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles its first lead of the game, 9-3 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stafford's pass was thrown 30 air yards, his deepest passing touchdown via air yards since Week 11 of last season, which was also completed to Atwell, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was Atwell's first catch of the game. Kicker Brett Maher, who missed a field goal earlier, missed the extra point.