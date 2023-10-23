Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert put Eagles up by a touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles must have gotten word it was National Tight Ends Day.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was targeted early and often by Jalen Hurts in Sunday's prime-time game against the Miami Dolphins, and he scored a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 10-3.

Facing a second-and-9 from the Miami 19-yard line, Hurts threw a quick screen to Goedert, who enjoyed an escort from left tackle Jordan Mailata on his way to the end zone.

It was Goedert's second touchdown in three weeks after being shut out of the end zone in the Eagles' first four games.