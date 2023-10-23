Dolphins' Jerome Baker scores on pick-six vs. Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Miami Dolphins pulled even with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and it was Miami's defense that tied things up.

Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou deflected quarterback Jalen Hurts' pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Jerome Baker and returned for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 17-17.

The Dolphins nearly tied the game on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill, but Hill dropped the ball. They failed to convert on fourth-and-three on the next play, giving the ball back to the Eagles on their own 21-yard line after an apparent facemask penalty on the Eagles wasn't called.

Miami entered Week 7 having not forced a turnover since Week 3. Baker's interception marked the Dolphins' first pick-six since Xavien Howard intercepted Mac Jones in the final game of the 2021 season.

While the Eagles receive a lot of attention for their "Brotherly Shove," they got a taste of another somewhat unstoppable play: "Tyreek Go Deep" on Sunday.

Tagovailoa found Hill for a 27-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, providing a highlight for an otherwise pedestrian first half for the NFL's top-ranked offense.

Hill split double coverage on the play, sprinting past Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and safety Terrell Edmunds.

It marked Hill's league-leading seventh receiving touchdown of the season; he has scored in all but one game.

But the play wouldn't have occurred were it not for Tagovailoa's 29-yard completion to Cedrick Wilson Jr. five plays prior.

Facing third-and-19, Tagovailoa lofted the ball to Wilson on a deep corner route. Wilson extended to make the catch and contorted his body to get both feet in bounds before falling.

Tagovailoa completed all six of his pass attempts on the drive for 86 yards and the TD to Hill.

Miami largely struggled in the first half, however, managing 113 total yards and minus-7 rushing yards.