CLEVELAND -- Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett has finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

Garrett will also serve as an official brand ambassador for the Cavs.

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor.

"Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Earlier Wednesday, Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. In the Browns' 39-38 victory over the Colts on Sunday, Garrett became the first player since at least 2000 to record two sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal in a single game.

In 2020, Garrett signed a five-year extension with the Browns worth $125 million.