THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika, welcomed their first child on Tuesday, a son named Jordan John McVay.

Veronika and Jordan are doing well, McVay said on Wednesday.

"Everybody kind of tells you what to expect, and it couldn't even be as good as everybody says," McVay said. "And they certainly talked about what a special moment it was. Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was throughout that whole process, and even yesterday. The people were amazing in terms of the nurses and the doctors, and their help.

"So he's here, he's healthy, he's feeling good. And what a blessing it is."

McVay said he hasn't gotten any sleep, but joked, "it's a good adrenaline."

"But at some point it's going to hit me," McVay said. "And I'd like to think I can push through but I don't have the stamina that I used to."

Jordan's middle name, McVay said, is John, after McVay's late grandfather, former San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay. Sean McVay said Jordan's original due date was Oct. 31, the date his grandfather died in 2022.

"And if you don't believe in a higher power, there's certain things that occur that, man, you just realize there's something special going on," McVay said. "I come from a family of faith, I'm a man of faith. The influence that you guys know my grandfather had on me -- but also our family, he had a special relationship with Veronika as well -- and so thought that was only appropriate to be able to name him, have his middle name after my grandfather.

"His legacy he lives on and I know he's looking down, smiling with what occurred yesterday."