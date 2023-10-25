Can the Dolphins compete with the elite teams in the NFL? (1:11)

MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, casting doubt on whether he will be available for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Hill hasn't missed a game since he was traded to the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason and is the NFL's current leader in receiving yards with 902. He briefly left last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but was able to return, finishing with 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

He has received veteran days off in previous weeks, but the team's initial injury report of this week made it clear his absence was injury related.

"It was a little weird not having someone like Tyreek out there," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after Wednesday's practice. "His leadership, his aura -- but it calls for other guys to step up. Jaylen [Waddle] had a really good practice today, [Cedrick Wilson Jr.] had a really good practice. A lot of guys had good practices today, especially being a Wednesday.

"I don't think anyone can emulate what Tyreek does on the field. His speed, his cuts in and out of breaks. ... If we couldn't have Tyreek, that would be tough, but the show goes on. You've got to continue to play, and somewhere down the line we're going to get Tyreek back. And it has to be one of those things where you never lift your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or a unit."

Waddle, a 2021 first-round pick, is the Dolphins' second-leading receiver with 30 catches for 359 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. Asked about the possibility of Hill missing Sunday's game, Waddle told reporters the decision is "above my pay grade."

Five Dolphins players in total missed Wednesday's practice, including Hill, safety Jevon Holland (concussion), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), offensive lineman Robert Jones (personal) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle).

Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groin) and Jalen Ramsey (knee) were both limited, as was starting center Connor Williams (groin). None of the three played in last week's game.