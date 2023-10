Open Extended Reactions

The throwback jerseys are beginning to heat up in Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans will wear a Houston Oilers-inspired throwback uniform, while the Seattle Seahawks will take it back to the 1990s with their look. The Miami Dolphins will sport all-white throwback threads against the New England Patriots. Helmet heat is around too as the Detroit Lions will rock blue helmets, which include a throwback logo, on "Monday Night Football for the first time since they were unveiled.

Here are the Week 8 uniforms for all of the NFL teams in action, excluding the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Stallions suited 🐴 β€” The Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) October 26, 2023

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Brown

got our costumes ready for Halloweekend 🟠βšͺ️🟀 pic.twitter.com/e0xTPTthO2 β€” Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2023

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy Blue

Jersey: Orange

Pants: White

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Gray

Pants: Gray

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: Green

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: White

Pants: Deep steel blue

Carolina fit check βšͺοΈπŸ”΅ pic.twitter.com/uqlRETJU5t β€” Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 27, 2023

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Teal

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue/gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

New England Patr iots

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: Green

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Silver

The debut comes on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/go4hNtLimP β€” Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 24, 2023

Tennessee Titans

Helmet: White

Jersey: Baby blue

Pants: White

A work of art 😍 pic.twitter.com/Togo9SI0Tu β€” Titans (Oilers Version) (@Titans) October 27, 2023

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA