MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a hip injury and said he will play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.

He was officially listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hill has received veteran rest days in the past, but the team's injury report Wednesday made it clear his absence was injury-related. The NFL's leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns told reporters Thursday he's "good," however.

"I just wanted some attention, because my momma wouldn't talk to me yesterday," Hill said. "So, I needed some attention from somebody. I'm good, though."

The Dolphins also are planning for cornerback Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury he suffered this summer, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ramsey, who was limited in practice Wednesday, is expected to be back on the field nearly three months to the day after undergoing knee surgery in July.

Ramsey missed the Dolphins' first seven games after injuring his left meniscus on the second day of training camp. He underwent surgery the following day and has been a constant presence at Dolphins practices and games despite starting the season on injured reserve.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not say whether Ramsey would play on a snap count if he were active Sunday but noted the team would welcome his experience running defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.

"What's fortunate for us is that although he's new to this team, the crossover in scheme is huge for him," McDaniel said. "He's actually the most experienced player in this defense that we really have. ... We'll cater to where his body is at, but that's more stuff that we're prepared to make decisions on once we get to that point."

Ramsey took to social media to discuss the reports of the Dolphins' plans for him to play.

"Full transparency, there's a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn't made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y'all lol," Ramsey wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won't play if I feel any less than GREAT."

Hill has not missed a game since the 2020 season. He leads the league with 902 receiving yards in seven games and is on pace for a career-high and NFL-record 2,190 receiving yards.

Running back Raheem Mostert, safety Jevon Holland, fullback Alec Ingold and guard Robert Jones, who also were absent Wednesday, all returned to practice Thursday alongside Hill. All four players were listed as limited participants.

Holland's status is still uncertain as he progresses through concussion protocol.

Starting cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (back) and center Connor Williams (groin) were also limited Thursday. Rookie cornerback Cam Smith did not participate after injuring his foot late in Wednesday's practice.