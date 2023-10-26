Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills kick off Week 8 with a "Thursday Night Football" matchup in upstate New York.

Stars from both teams showed off their sense of style in their pregame arrivals, with Stefon Diggs and Tristan Wirfs leading the way.

Von Miller went with a western theme, showing up with jeans, a sleek belt buckle and fringed jacket. The veteran linebacker topped off the outfit with a cowboy hat.

Here are the top arrivals from the start of Week 8:

Thursday night looks