          Baker Mayfield connects with Chris Godwin for a TD

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterOct 26, 2023, 09:30 PM ET
              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Follow Jenna on Twitter: @JennaLaineESPN.
          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After a 10-0 start on the road against the Buffalo Bills, the Bucs tied things up with a 3-yard touchdown from quarterback Baker Mayfield to wide receiver Chris Godwin on a slant route midway through the second quarter. The touchdown tied the game at 10-10.

          The Bills were in man coverage with Taron Johnson lined up against Godwin. Entering tonight, the Bucs had scored 6 TDs on 16 red-zone attempts -- a huge area of struggle. The Bucs' 37.5% red-zone touchdown rate is 28th in the league through eight games.

          It came less than a minute after safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came unblocked on a blitz and tipped a Josh Allen pass straight up into the air that defensive lineman Will Gholston recovered at the Buffalo 23-yard line.

          Just before that, kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled a 57-yard field goal. McLaughlin had an earlier 50-yard field goal attempt blocked on the Bucs' second possession.

          Buffalo answered Tampa Bay's score with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dalton Kincaid to put the Bills back ahead, 17-10, in the second quarter.