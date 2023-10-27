RB Saquon Barkley sits down with ESPN to discuss his contract negotiations with the Giants and desire to "create a legacy" with the team. (1:31)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out for this Sunday's game against the crosstown rival New York Jets with a neck injury, and coach Brian Daboll seemed more uncertain about his status moving forward than in recent weeks.

Tyrod Taylor will again start in Jones' place.

Jones was injured on Oct. 8 when he was sacked in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. This will be his third game missed because of the injury.

It was just two weeks ago when Daboll was asked about Jones returning this year and said, "Yeah, [his season's] not over."

Now when asked directly if the quarterback's season is over, Daboll is saying of Jones: "He's getting better. We'll see where he is next week.

"I don't have a crystal ball with injuries. But he is getting better."

When it was noted that Daboll was being less declarative than in the past, he acknowledged this was the case.

"Yep," Daboll said.

Daboll couldn't answer more affirmatively?

"Again, I just go with the information that I get," he said. "[Friday] he was out. He's getting better. We'll see where he is next week."

This isn't Jones' first neck injury. He also missed the final six games of the 2021 season.

In that case, Jones started out week-to-week and was eventually shut down. Sources have said he had a disc injury in his neck. Jones has insisted it's the not same injury this time.

Jones has been taking scout team reps at practice, according to Daboll. But he's still not cleared for contact.

Jones said this week that he's still not completely symptom-free, even if he's feeling better. But it will come down to passing all the medical tests for clearance.

Daboll and the Giants insisted again this week that Jones will remain the starter when healthy.

Taylor has played well in his two starts so far this season. He's completing 66% of his passes and hasn't committed a turnover.

Jones, 26, signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants this offseason.