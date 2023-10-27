Marcus Spears gives his reasoning for why he believes the Chargers will beat the Bears on Sunday night. (0:40)

CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be sidelined for the second straight game while recovering from his dislocated right thumb.

Fields was officially ruled out Friday after not practicing this week. The Bears head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday night, with rookie Tyson Bagent set to start his second straight game in place of Fields.

Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in Chicago's 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He became the first Bears quarterback to win his debut since Craig Krenzel in 2004.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields continues to progress. But Eberflus would not discuss whether the quarterback has been able to throw while recovering from the injury.

"We're happy with where he is," Eberflus said. "Again, he's working with the trainers still this week, and we'll give a better update on Monday."

Left tackle Braxton Jones, who was limited in three days of practice, is a "no go" against the Chargers, according to Eberflus. Jones, who is recovering from a neck injury, returned to practice Wednesday and remains on injured reserve.